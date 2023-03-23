Barcelona identify four players who could leave this summer - report

Barcelona reportedly have identified four key players that could be sold this summer to help clean up the books. The players in question according to the report are Eric Garcia, Pablo Torre, Ferran Torres, and Ansu Fati.

The compiled list of names isn’t surprising, Barca needs to clear the finances in order to get Gavi and Ronald Araujo registered as first-team players, attempt to bring back Lionel Messi, and also reinforce the striker and right-back positions.

You would have to say that Torres and Garcia both being near-complete misses for Laporta is a tough look. Fati is in a tricky situation as he is one of the most exciting Barca talents of the last decade but has seen his career disrupted by injury. Seeing Torre and Fati leave at such young ages would suck, just being honest.

Frankly, I hope they can both exit on loan deals and get some development elsewhere since it doesn’t look like consistent playing time is going to happen at Barca any time soon.