Aguero thinks there is a ‘50% chance’ Messi will return to Barcelona

Sergio Aguero has been talking about his good friend Lionel Messi and thinks there is a “50%” chance the World Cup winner will return to Barcelona.

Messi’s future is the subject of much debate at present, with reports suggesting he will not renew his contract at PSG which expires at the end of the season.

Recent speculation has claimed that Messi is seriously considering heading back home to Barcelona to finish his career.

Aguero has been asked about the situation and shared his thoughts:

“My feeling is that there is a 50% chance that Leo Messi will return at Barça,” he said. “I think that Leo should retire at Barça. Barcelona is his home, he has to finish his career here. Laporta has to make an effort in bringing back Leo.” Source | Fabrizio Romano

The talk about a possible return for Messi appears to be growing, but it’s still very difficult to see how Barcelona can make it work financially.