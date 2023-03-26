Barcelona want Dani Olmo on a free transfer in 2024 - report

Barcelona have reportedly told Dani Olmo not to sign a new contract with RB Leipzig as they’d like him to return to the Camp Nou on a free in 2024.

Olmo has long been linked with a move to Barcelona and has made it quite clear he’d be happy to play for his former club once again.

Hhe told Bild previously that Barcelona will always be his home and that he’d like to play in La Liga in the future.

“I played there for six years when I was young. It will always be a home for me,” he said.

“A lot of my friends from the national team play there. I want to come back sometime, it will be great (to Spain). Spain is my country, my league. My family and friends live there.”

Mundo Deportivo are now reporting that Barcelona are well aware of all this and have told Olmo it’s possible but not until next year because of the club’s financial situation.

Leipzig have admitted they’ve had talks with Olmo about a new contract, with Max Eberl saying earlier this year he was hopeful the winger would put pen to paper on a deal.

“Dani knows what he has at this club,” he told Leipziger Volkszeitung.

“I know his dad quite well, and I’m trying to use that to my advantage. Let’s see if it works out. Dani is a top player with fantastic potential.

“We’ve had three good talks so far. I have a good feeling.”

Yet so far there’s been no agreement which means Leipzig may have a difficult decision to make regarding Olmo come the summer.