Barcelona have bad news for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves - report

Barcelona have reportedly ruled out the possibility of signing Portugal international Ruben Neves from Wolves in the summer transfer window.

Neves has previously talked up the possibility of a move to the Camp Nou and made it pretty clear he’d love to play for Xavi’s side.

“Who wouldn’t want to play for Barcelona? If you ask in general, all the players want to play for Barca, one of the best clubs in the world. It’s a privilege for me to be associated with this team,” he said back in October.

Yet Diario Sport reckon that it won’t happen. Xavi was never particularly convinced Neves was the right fit and it seems he’s convinced the club to look for other targets.

The report also reckons that Neves may head to Manchester United instead, with the Red Devils keen to strengthen their midfield in the summer transfer window.

It seems as though Ilkay Gundogan is the most likely midfielder to arrive in the summer if the Catalan giants do decide to strengthen in the center of the park.