Barcelona keen to tie down Estanis Pedrola to a new contract - report

Barcelona are reportedly keen to secure Estanis Pedrola’s future after seeing the youngster return from injury and impress with Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic side.

The teenager scored twice at the weekend to maintain his impressive form and has already caught Xavi’s eye, having been called up to first-team training this season.

Indeed he was with the senior squad again on Tuesday, with Xavi needing a few more faces as many of his players are still away on international duty.

Diario Sport reckon that Barca have already started thinking about a new contract for Pedrola. His current deal expires at the end of next season.

The report also reckons that Barcelona are thinking of including him in their pre-season tour of the United States in the summer to give him another taste of first-team action.

Barcelona certainly won’t want to lose another promising youngster any time soon.

The Catalans are expected to wave goodbye to both Ilias Akhomach and Victor Barbera this summer, with both players set to leave on free transfers.