‘Many teams’ in the race to sign Ilias Akhomach from Barcelona, says Leeds chief

Leeds United sporting director Víctor Orta has confirmed his club want to sign Ilias Akhomach from Barcelona but says the Whites are not the only ones.

Ilias was long tipped to make the breakthrough into the first team at the Camp Nou but now seems set to leave after failing to agree a new deal.

Arsenal and AC Milan have also been credited with an interest in the youngster, and Orta says he is in demand ahead of the summer window.

“He is a footballer whose contract ends, and there are many teams in the race to get his services,” he said. “It’s going to be complicated. A player with so much talent, in such a special contractual situation, is going to be very difficult. We’ll see who gets him. “He is a decisive player, a Spanish talent, trained in Barcelona that puts you in another echelon. “But I do not know. He has earned the ability to choose his next sporting step and the one he chooses will surely be good for him, for his family and for his camp, that will surely help him make the right choice.” Source | Relevo

Ilias and Victor Barbera are expected to move on this summer. However, Barca have extended Angel Alarcon’s contract and are expected to offer Estanis Pedrola a new deal.