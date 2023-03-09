Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong shoots down fresh Man Utd rumors

Frenkie de Jong has once again shot down rumors he will leave Barcelona in the summer transfer window and sign for Manchester United.

The Red Devils were linked with the Dutchman last summer, even though De Jong made it clear he wasn’t interested, and those rumors have resurfaced recently.

“I’m very calm here, very happy. I want to stay at Barça for many more years,” he told RAC1 when asked about his future.

De Jong started the season on the bench for Barcelona but has forced his way back into the starting XI and become key for Xavi’s side.

Yet there may well be changes to Barcelona midfield over the summer, with Sergio Busquets potentially set to leave when his contract expires.

Nico Gonzalez is also set to return from his loan spell with Valencia, while Barcelona have been linked with a host of midfielders, most recently Uruguayan youngster Fabricio Diaz.