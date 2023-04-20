Barcelona have a special venue in mind for Lionel Messi’s last game

FC Barcelona is making a strong push to convince Lionel Messi to play once more for the club, and they even have a plan laid out for his final farewell, according to the latest rumors. The Argentine superstar, who had been with the Catalan team since he was a teenager up until two years ago, is in the final year of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and is yet to decide his future.

Messi had attempted to leave the club in the summer of 2020, citing a lack of sporting project and internal turmoil. However, after a long dispute and facing a potential legal battle, he agreed to stay for another season. Then, he left in 2021 despite wanting to stay. At the time, he was not given the farewell a player of his stature might have received when leaving the club he played for all his life.

Now, with his PSG contract set to expire in June, the Barça board is hoping to convince him to sign a new deal. The latest proposal from Barcelona is for Messi to play for two seasons, with his farewell match for the club at the renovated Spotify Camp Nou in 2025. The club wants to give him a farewell worthy of his status as the greatest player in history.

Barcelona’s president, Joan Laporta, is said to be personally involved in the negotiations with Messi’s representatives. Laporta, who was also in charge when Messi made his debut for Barcelona in 2004, is keen to return the player to the club and build a team around him for the coming years.