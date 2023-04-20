Barcelona’s Ilias Akhomach in negotiations with Leeds United - report

FC Barcelona’s young talent, Ilias Akhomach, is reportedly in negotiations with Leeds United. The 19-year-old winger has been making waves in the blaugrana’s youth ranks, catching the eye of several European clubs.

According to reports, the negotiations are at an advanced stage, and a deal could be struck soon. He would join on a free transfer, following a failure to reach an agreement over a renewed contract.

Ilias is known for his pace, dribbling ability and eye for goal. However, with the path to first-team football at Barcelona notoriously difficult, he has reportedly decided to seek opportunities elsewhere. Leeds United, who have a reputation for nurturing young talent, could provide the perfect platform for him to develop his skills and progress his career.

Sevilla and AC Milan are said to be on alert as well.

This news comes as another promising youngster from Barcelona, Victor Barberá, is on the way out as well. After reports came through he would join Club Brugge, he has not been used by Rafa Márquez.