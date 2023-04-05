Camp Nou “could chant Lionel Messi’s name during El Clásico”

FC Barcelona fans could erupt in chants asking for Lionel Messi in the 10th minute of the match against Real Madrid, according to a newspaper in Catalonia.

There have been some calls among fans but whether the push will be organized well enough to get the whole Camp Nou to join in is unclear.

What is clear is that Barcelona fans are extremely excited about the rumored return of the Argentine star to his boyhood club. The latest rumors are that he is set to reject bigger offers from Paris Saint-Germain and the Saudi Arabian league to return to Catalonia. Nothing is definitive, however, and the fans may want to make their case.

There is precedent there, as the fans at Camp Nou chanted “Messi, Messi” during the Kings League finals, which were held at the legendar ground.

Barcelona will play Real Madrid in El Clásico today in the Copa del Rey. The Catalans hold a 1-0 advantage from the first leg.