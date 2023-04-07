Barcelona join Bayern Munich, Manchester United in race for Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong - report

Another name has been added to the never-ending list of potential targets for Barcelona in the upcoming summer transfer window: Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong, one of the most exciting young full-backs in Europe.

The 22-year-old has been shining for Leverkusen with a very impressive tally of 8 goals and 9 assists in all competitions playing primarily as a right-back who can also be used as a wing-back or wide midfielder.

Frimpong has been heavily linked with Manchester United, but Fabrizio Romano reports Barça have entered the race along with Bayern Munich, and the Blaugrana have already contract the player’s agent to express their interest and understand the conditions for a potential transfer.

Not just Manchester United. Understand FC Bayern and Barcelona have also had direct meetings with Jeremie Frimpong’s agent Jeffrey Lemmert #transfers



Bayern priority is to decide on Cancelo in May; Barça situation unclear due to FFP.



Frimpong, on #MUFC list since October. pic.twitter.com/fuldE2bN3N — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 6, 2023

Every rumor involving Barça must come with the very important reminder that the Catalans have a lot of work to do this summer to fit within Financial Fair Play regulations both at the domestic and European level, and they’ll have to dramatically cut salaries and probably sell a few players to have enough salary cap room to accomodate new signings.

But Xavi Hernández has expressed his desire for an attacker, a midfielder and a right-back according to several reliable reports, and Frimpong would be an exciting option to fill one of those positions.

With United and Bayern involved, it’s unlikely Barça have the financial muscle to make a move happen, but you never know what magic Mateu Alemany can work in the transfer market. This is certainly one to monitor.