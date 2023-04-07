Barcelona planning to sign two “undisputed world-class players” in summer transfer window - report

Barcelona’s painful Copa del Rey to Real Madrid acted as a massive wake-up call within the highest-ranking members of the club, who now realize that the squad is in need of serious reinforcements if they are to truly compete against the best teams in the continent.

And according to a report from Diario SPORT, the club will leave no stone unturned in their attempts to improve the squad. They want to sign two “undisputed world-class” players, according to the report, and they have two names in mind: Lionel Messi and Bernardo Silva.

The rumors of Lionel Messi’s return to Camp Nou continue to heat up as his extension talks with Paris Saint-Germain have not been positive and the GOAT is currently not interested in a big-money move to Saudi Arabia, and Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has been a long-time target for the Blaugrana.

Barça already know the price for the Portugal international after initial talks with the Premier League champions last summer, and they believe pairing Bernardo with Messi and Robert Lewandowski will bring much-needed firepower to a Barça attack that has been mediocre at best for most of the season.

The club is confident both Messi and Bernardo would be willing to take a paycut to fit the current salary structure, but the big challenge is creating enough salary cap space to fit the Financial Fair Play regulations and bring in their two dream targets.

There are also potential moves on the table for Bernardo’s City teammate Ilkay Gundogan who would bring much-needed depth in midfield and Brazilian gem Vitor Roque, with talks between the Blaugrana and Athletico Paranaense reportedly ongoing.

Barça won’t be afraid to explore moves for players such as Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres, who haven’t delivered enough in attack but are still attractive in the market due to their age and potential. As of now only eight players are considered untouchable, according to reports: Marc-André ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Alejandro Balde, Frenkie De Jong, Gavi, Pedri, and Lewandowski.

Everybody else could be moved if a good opportunity arrives, and the club is prepared to perform major surgery in the squad to make them competitive again. We’ve heard this sort of thing before, but the manner of the Clásico defeat might really change things this time.