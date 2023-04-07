Barcelona considering collective paycut for entire first team squad - report

If you thought salary reduction stories couldn’t get any crazier, I bring you this report from Relevo: Barcelona are reportedly considering asking the entire squad for a reduction in salary next season.

You read that correctly. The entire squad. Barça are facing the obvious economic problems that we’ve all talked about since COVID began, but next year things get even spicier. With the Spotify Camp Nou going through big renovations, Barça will move to the Estadi Lluis Companys in Montjuic which holds about half the Camp Nou’s capacity. That means fewer matchday profits, which will reportedly lead to over 100 million euros in lost revenue.

It remains to be seen whether or not all the players will be keen on this idea. It’s a quite dramatic step and one that will be seen as yet another difficult ask to circumvent bad contracts that Barcelona still agreed to in the past, but we’ll just have to see how this plays out.