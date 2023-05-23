Jules Kounde open to leaving Barcelona this summer - report

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde is open to leaving the club this summer transfer window and has given the club permission to listen to offers from other clubs, according to a new report from Toni Juanmartí of Relevo.

Kounde, ABIERTO a dejar el Barça.



El francés ha dado el OK al club para que escuche las ofertas que puedan llegar.



Jules no se siente cómodo en el lateral y ve muchas opciones de tener que seguir ahí.



En los últimos días tuvo una charla con Xavi, que ya está al corriente. pic.twitter.com/c6QfS8tZB5 — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) May 23, 2023

The report says Kounde is not comfortable with his role as a right-back and doesn’t see many options to change his situation next year with Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen’s form this season, and the French defender has been openly vocal about his desire to be a full-time center-back for the Blaugrana.

Kounde communicated his concerns to manager Xavi Hernández and both the coach and the club know that Jules’ value in the market has increased with his level of consistent play even out of position, and the battle between Barça and Chelsea for his signing was pretty public last year which suggests there is high level of interest in the player from the richest clubs in the world, and Barça think they could get at least €80 million for Jules.

The report also clarifies Kounde hasn’t specifically asked to leave, but he won’t be against a move away if the right offer comes for both the player and the club. Barça need to make an important sale this summer to fund their ambitions in the market when it comes to new signings and finally registering the contract extensions for the likes of Araujo, Gavi and Alejandro Balde, and Kounde’s departure at a high price would certainly be a major boost in that sense.

But if Kounde is reassured by Xavi that he will get more opportunities at his favorite position next season, things could change very quickly. It’s certainly one to keep a very close eye on.