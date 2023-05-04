Messi ‘will not go to Barcelona’ and tipped to take Saudi mega-deal

Lionel Messi’s future is creating all sorts of headlines right now with the GOAT looking certain to leave PSG when his contract expires.

The rumor mill is busy linking Messi with moves to Barcelona, Inter Miami and Saudi Arabia once he finally waves goodbye to Paris.

Marco Kirdemir, a FIFA agent, who apparently has close links with the King of Saudi Arabia and PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi, has been busy predicting the future and thinks he knows what will happen next.

“Messi will not go to Barcelona. He wants to return there, but when he retires. He has an offer of 600 million dollars from Al-Hilal, the team of the king,” he said. “Messi traveled to the country to meet him, to see the place he could live, if his family approves, he will play in Saudi Arabia.” Source | Catalunya Radio

Messi’s recent trip to Saudi Arabia has landed him in hot water with PSG and seems to have hastened his exit. The forward has been banned for two weeks, with some reports claiming he may not even play for the club again.

Barcelona are thought to want him back, as we all know, but may not be able to afford it, while there’s reportedly a mega-deal on offer if Messi decides he wants to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League.