Messi can return if Barcelona raise €100m in sales - report

Barcelona will reportedly get the green light from La Liga to re-sign Lionel Messi in the summer if they can raise €100 million in sales.

Catalunya Radio are reporting that Javier Tebas is pretty keen to have Messi back in the Spanish top flight and will approve Barca’s ‘feasibility plan’ if they raise funds first.

The number mentioned is €100m and Barca are said to be fairly confident they can hit that figure, probably by selling either Raphinha or Ansu Fati.

A separate report from Catalunya Radio reckons Newcastle or Chelsea are both keen on Raphinha, who knows the Premier League well from his time at Leeds.

Rumors about a summer departure for Raphinha have intensified in recent days, with several Premier League clubs said to be interested in the Brazilian.

The report reckons that Messi really is keen to come back, despite speculation in recent days that he is set to head to Saudi Arabia at the end of the season.

Messi will only head to the Saudi Pro League if he’s unable to rejoin Barcelona but his preference is to play for Xavi’s side.