Fiorentina chief offers Barcelona hope with latest Amrabat update

Fiorentina chief Joe Barrone has said the club are willing to listen to offers for midfielder Sofyan Amrabat ahead of the summer transfer window.

Amrabat is wanted by Barcelona, and several other clubs, and is expected to move from the Serie A side.

The midfielder’s brother has already admitted Amrabat wants to head to Spain, and Barrone says Fiorentina will listen to offers.

“We’ll see if an offer from the player arrives. We talked to him about his future,” he said. “Obviously we are here to protect Fiorentina’s assets, which are our players, and then we will listen if any requests arrive. But it will be a long process.” Source | La Nazione

Recent reports have suggested that Amrabat could be available for around 20 million euros this summer. The 26-year-old has a year left on his current deal at Fiorentina which means the club may be willing to sell to avoid losing him for free next year.