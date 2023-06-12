Zubimendi sends out strong message to Barcelona and Xavi

Xavi’s top midfield target for some time has been Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, but the Barcelona manager will have to look elsewhere this summer.

Zubimendi’s price tag means he’s likely to be out of Barca’s each in any case, while he’s also repeatedly insisted he does not want to leave La Real.

Yet it’s the midfielder’s latest comments which make it absolutely crystal clear he is not interested in a move to Barcelona.

“I’m more motivated to take Illarramendi’s No. 4 than Busquets’ No. 5,” he has said in an interview with El Diario Vasco.

Real Sociedad boss Imanol Aguacil has also made it clear he’s completely confident Zubimendi will still be his player next season at a press conference.

“I know what he thinks and I know what he wants. And I have no doubt that Martin wants to play in the Champions League with us next year,” he told reporters.

“He has a contract with us, he wants to continue with us, I think he is in the best place to continue growing... And he wants to be with us. There is nothing more to say.”

Time to move on.