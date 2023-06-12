Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski not interested in Saudi Arabia move

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has made it clear he’s completely happy at the Camp Nou and not interested in a move to Saudi Arabia.

There have been a few whispers that Lewandowski could be targeted by Saudi clubs and follow the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in heading to the Middle East.

However, Lewandowski is having none of it told reporters at a press conference while on international duty with Poland that he’s happy at Barcelona.

“There was no such topic. So I don’t think about it, because why should I think about it when there is no topic?” he said. “Especially since my contract still lasts a while. I see what’s going on [in Arabia], but it doesn’t concern me, for now, I have other priorities.” Source | Interia Sport

Lewandowski top scored for Barcelona in his debut season in La Liga and will be hoping for more success next season. The striker is contracted to the Catalan giants until 2026.