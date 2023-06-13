Pep Guardiola asks Manchester City to “make effort” to re-sign Barcelona target Ilkay Gündogan - report

Ilkay Gündogan is set to make a decision on his future soon, and Barcelona fans anxiously await the good news that the German will indeed accept the three-year offer presented by the Blaugrana to bring the Manchester City captain and recently crowned Champions League winner to the Catalan capital.

But there is serious competition in the form of a Barça legend: City manager Pep Guardiola, who has in the last few hours asked his current club to make a strong effort to re-sign Gündogan and avoid him becoming a free agent at the end of the month, according to a report from Relevo.

It has been speculated that City recently offered Gündogan a one-year deal with an option to extend for a further season, but Ilkay’s camp want at least two guaranteed years. That’s why Barça’s three-year proposal is so strong, and with the player’s family reportedly in favor of a move to Barcelona there’s a good chance he will indeed sign with the La Liga champions.

However, Guardiola’s recent request could push the City board to make an improved offer with at least two guaranteed seasons to keep their captain, making things very interesting as we inch closer and closer to Gündogan’s final decision.