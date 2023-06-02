Cancelo not keen on Premier League return as Barcelona rumors continue

Joao Cancelo has reportedly made it clear he doesn’t want to return to England next season. The Portuguese star is wrapping up one of the stranger seasons in some time and will be returning to Manchester on contractual terms, but likely not physically or mentally.

The full-back has spent the second half of the season on loan at Bayern Munich where he struggled to find a place in the starting eleven amidst managerial shifts and lineup whack-a-mole. Since the season wrapped up, he’s seemingly made it clear he has no desire to return to the Premier League.

That leaves the door open for Barca. If he isn’t staying at Bayern and doesn’t want a CIty return, then not sure where else he can go wherein his talents are best utilized.

Xavi has already admitted he wanted Cancelo in January and had agreed a deal but City blocked the move. Could Barca try again in the summer?