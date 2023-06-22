Barcelona, Tottenham advancing in talks for Clément Lenglet transfer - report

Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur have taken positive steps in their most recent talks regarding the transfer of center-back Clément Lenglet and are now closer to a full agreement for the Frenchman’s permanent move to North London, according to a report from Diario SPORT.

The big point of contention in negotiations in Lenglet’s high salary from his original Barça contract, and although Tottenham really want to keep the player, who had a great year on loan last season, they don’t want to take on Lenglet’s salary and pay a hefty transfer fee on top of it.

Barça’s main priority is to get rid of Lenglet’s wages before July 1st, when a new league season would begin and Clément’s salary would count against the books, complicating an already difficult situation for the Catalans in their quest to lower the wage bill while also improving the team.

So the two sides are reaching a compromise, according to the report: Lenglet’s Barça contract runs through 2026 but Spurs would sign him to a new five-year deal, as long as Barça accept a symbolic €5 million transfer fee to complete the agreement. The Blaugrana are willing the accept the conditions, and all that stands in the way now is Lenglet’s decision to accpt the terms on his side.