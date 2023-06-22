 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Barcelona, Tottenham advancing in talks for Clément Lenglet transfer - report

The two clubs are closer to an agreement for the Frenchman’s departure

By Renato Gonçalves
/ new
Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace - Premier League Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur have taken positive steps in their most recent talks regarding the transfer of center-back Clément Lenglet and are now closer to a full agreement for the Frenchman’s permanent move to North London, according to a report from Diario SPORT.

The big point of contention in negotiations in Lenglet’s high salary from his original Barça contract, and although Tottenham really want to keep the player, who had a great year on loan last season, they don’t want to take on Lenglet’s salary and pay a hefty transfer fee on top of it.

Barça’s main priority is to get rid of Lenglet’s wages before July 1st, when a new league season would begin and Clément’s salary would count against the books, complicating an already difficult situation for the Catalans in their quest to lower the wage bill while also improving the team.

So the two sides are reaching a compromise, according to the report: Lenglet’s Barça contract runs through 2026 but Spurs would sign him to a new five-year deal, as long as Barça accept a symbolic €5 million transfer fee to complete the agreement. The Blaugrana are willing the accept the conditions, and all that stands in the way now is Lenglet’s decision to accpt the terms on his side.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes