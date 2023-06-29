Barcelona will not take up purchase option on Yannick Carrasco

Barcelona have decided they will not be taking up their purchase option on Yannick Carrasco this summer, according to multiple reports.

Carrasco had been an option to join Barcelona this summer after the club negotiated an option as part of the deal that took Memphis Depay to Atletico.

Reporter Ruben Uria says Barca won’t sign Carrasco and he will join Atletico for pre-season. It’s thought that Carrasco, who is out of contract in 2024, could now renew with Diego SImeone’s side.

Diario Sport are also reporting that Carrasco is not coming to Barcelona this summer but are not ruling out a future move.

The news comes as no real surprise as the option is thought to expire at the end of the month, and Barcelona are not in a position to bring in players currently with sales still needed.

Carrasco has also hinted recently that he’d be staying. He said on international duty that he was expecting to return to the Rojiblancos for pre-season.