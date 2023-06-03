 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Inter Milan, Atlético Madrid and Benfica keen on Jordi Alba - report

The defender has options

By Gill Clark
FC Barcelona Vs Real Sociedad - La Liga Photo by Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Jordi Alba has reportedly attracted plenty of interest after announcing his departure from Barcelona.

Inter Milan, Atlético Madrid and Benfica are all thought to be keen on the 34-year-old who said his goodbyes to the club in a special ceremony yesterday.

Alba was wanted by Inter last summer, but opted against a move, and it seems the Nerazzurri are ready to reignite their interest.

Atleti are also thought to be keen to do more business with Barcelona, while Benfica are searching for a replacement for Alejandro Grimaldo.

It’s thought Alba would prefer to stay in Spain, as his wife is currently expecting their third child, which suggests a move to Atlético could be on the cards.

Luis Suarez and Memphis Depay have both swapped Barca for Diego Simeone’s side in recent seasons - could Alba be the next Barca player to head to the Wanda Metropolitano?

