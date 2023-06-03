Inter Milan, Atlético Madrid and Benfica keen on Jordi Alba - report

Jordi Alba has reportedly attracted plenty of interest after announcing his departure from Barcelona.

Inter Milan, Atlético Madrid and Benfica are all thought to be keen on the 34-year-old who said his goodbyes to the club in a special ceremony yesterday.

Alba was wanted by Inter last summer, but opted against a move, and it seems the Nerazzurri are ready to reignite their interest.

Atleti are also thought to be keen to do more business with Barcelona, while Benfica are searching for a replacement for Alejandro Grimaldo.

It’s thought Alba would prefer to stay in Spain, as his wife is currently expecting their third child, which suggests a move to Atlético could be on the cards.

Luis Suarez and Memphis Depay have both swapped Barca for Diego Simeone’s side in recent seasons - could Alba be the next Barca player to head to the Wanda Metropolitano?