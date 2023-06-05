Barcelona’s ‘feasibility plan’ approved by La Liga - reports

Barcelona’s ‘feasibility plan’ has reportedly been approved by La Liga, meaning the club can start to get their plans for next season underway.

Gerard Romero and Relevo are both reporting that La Liga have finally given the Catalan giants the green light after assessing their financial plans.

The news means that Barcelona can now finally register new contracts for Ronald Araujo and Gavi at long last. A new deal for Alejandro Balde should also be completed.

Relevo reckon there will also be room for Barcelona now to bring in Inigo Martinez on a free transfer from Athletic Club. Martinez will sign a two-year deal at the Camp Nou.

The defender is expected to be Barca’s first signing of the summer, with Ernesto Valverde having confirmed over the weekend Martinez’s departure.

La Liga’s approval also offers Barcelona hope that a deal to bring Lionel Messi back to the club can be achieved.

Messi is thought to be keen to get his future sorted quickly, following his PSG exit, but has not yet received a formal offer from Barcelona and there are other interested parties.

Yet Barcelona also still need to sell players in order to land Messi, with Xavi admitting after Barca’s final game of the season that he’s expecting a “key week” ahead when it comes to transfers.