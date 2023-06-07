Messi explains why he’s not returning to Barcelona and will sign for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has been talking about his future and confirmed he will not return to Barcelona and will instead move to MLS side Inter Miami.

The GOAT has given interviews to Mundo Deportivo and Sport where he’s explained why he’s decided to head to the United States once his PSG contract expires.

“I obviously really wanted to and was very excited to be able to return [to Barca], but, on the other hand, after having experienced what I experienced and the exit I had, I did not want to be in the same situation again,” he explained.

“Wait to see what would happen and leave my future in someone else’s hands, so to speak. I wanted to make my own decision, thinking about myself, about my family. Although I heard that it was said that LaLiga had accepted everything and that everything was fine for me to return, there were still many other things that had to be done.

“I heard that they had to sell players or lower player salaries and the truth is that I didn’t want to go through that. I have already been accused of many things that were not true in my career at Barcelona and I was already a bit tired, I didn’t want to go through all that.”

Messi also spoke about his decision to head to the United States and also revealed he did receive another offer from a European club but wasn’t interested.

“I made the decision that I am going to go to Miami. I still don’t have it 100% closed or something is missing, but well, we decided to continue the path there,” he added.

“The truth is that I had offers from another European team, but I didn’t even evaluate it because in Europe my idea was only to go to Barcelona.

“After winning the World Cup and not being able to go to Barça, it was time to go to the American league to experience football in a different way and enjoy the day-to-day.

“Obviously with the same responsibility and the same desire to want to win and to always do things well. But more calmly.”

Messi also spoke once again about his desire to have a role at Barcelona at some point in the future and did reveal how much it meant to him to hear his name chanted at the Camp Nou this season by supporters.