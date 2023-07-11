Barcelona set to beat Real Sociedad to Deportivo right-back Trilli

Barcelona are said to be battling it out with Real Sociedad for Deportivo La Coruna teenager Trilli and look set to win the race for the youngster.

The right-back had been expected to sign for Real Sociedad B but it now looks likely he’ll end up at Barcelona B instead, according to Cadena SER.

Deportivo seem to be resigned to Trilli leaving, but it is still yet to be confirmed where he will play his football next season.

Albert Roge thinks he will head to the Camp Nou, with the Catalan giants ready to pay his release clause of 200,000 euros. The defender is expected to sign on for two seasons.

Trilli is a player with huge potential and has been touted by some as one of Spain’s most promising full-backs.

If Trilli does make the move to Catalunya then he would initially play for Barcelona Atletic, but he may feel there’s a route into the first team given the lack of options for Xavi.

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Ivan Fresneda this summer but, as things stand, a deal looks unlikely due to Barcelona’s financial issues.