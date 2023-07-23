Ousmane Dembele turns down huge Saudi offer in favor of Barcelona stay

Ousmane Dembele has reportedly turned down a lucrative offer to leave Barcelona and move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr side have offered the Frenchman a five-year contract with an annual salary of around 40 million euros, according to Foot Mercato.

Nassr were also willing to pay Dembele’s current 50m euro release clause to land the Barcelona forward, but the report claims the attacker just isn’t interested.

Dembele is thought to be in negotiations with Barcelona over a new contract. He signed a new deal last summer but the club want to secure his long-term future.

The 26-year-old tends to shy away from the spotlight but has suggested recently he’s not interested in leaving Barcelona.

“My big dream is to win a Champions League with Barça, winning a trophy with the club you love is the best,” he said. “I’ve been a Barça fan since I was little, I’ve always been a fan of this team. I feel very good here and I hope to become a a great player here.”

Dembele’s current deal is due to expire next summer, but he’s one of several players the club are keen to renew when finances allow.