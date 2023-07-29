OFFICIAL: Nico González joins FC Porto from Barcelona

Nico González has officially departed Barcelona and joined Portuguese giants FC Porto on a permanent transfer, the club announced on Saturday.

LATEST NEWS | Agreement for the transfer of Nico to Porto — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 29, 2023

Here is the full statement from Barça’s website:

FC Barcelona and FC Porto have reached an agreement for the transfer of Nico González for 8.5 million euros. The blaugranes retain a percentage of any future transfer and the right to buy the player back. FC Barcelona would like to publicly thank Nico González for his commitment and dedication and wish him all the best for the future. Source: FC Barcelona

Barça have heavily protected themselves in the deal by reserving 40% of a future sale and also including a buy-back clause of €30 million valid until June 2025, according to FC Porto's statement.

Nico was one of the most promising midfield prospects out of La Masia but struggled to find minutes under Ronald Koeman and Xavi Hernández in the 2021-22 campaign, and spent last season on loan at Valencia where he missed almost half the year with a knee injury.

Now that he’s fully healthy Nico gets the chance for a fresh start at a new country with a top club where he’s almost guaranteed to start every match and develop into a great player. Good luck, Nico!