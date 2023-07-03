Xavi ‘has convinced’ Jules Kounde to play at right-back next season for Barcelona

Barcelona coach Xavi has reportedly convinced Jules Kounde to play at right-back next season despite the fact it’s not his preferred position.

Kounde emerged as Xavi’s first choice in the role last season, due to a lack of options, but there had been whispers he did not want to continue at full-back.

Indeed the rumor mill even claimed Kounde could leave this summer, in part because of his position, something the France international was quick to dismiss on social media.

It’s now being claimed that Xavi has spoken with Kounde ahead of the new season and convinced the Frenchman to be his right-back.

Barca have been linked with a succession of full-backs, most recently Ivan Fresneda, but there’s no guarantee they will sign a new defender as finances remain tight.

It seems Xavi is already making plans in case Barca don’t strengthen defensively and will use Kounde once again on the right of his defense.

Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen therefore look set to continue as Barca’s first-choice center-backs, although may face competition for a starting spot from Inigo Martinez.