Barcelona still exploring options in attempt to sign Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva looks more and more like a distant transfer dream for Barcelona, but the Catalans have not given up just yet on their bid to sign the Manchester City midfielder.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who report that Barça are still exploring options to find a formula that will allow them to make a good enough offer to convince City and Pep Guardiola to let go of one of their best players.

Bernardo still wants Barça but the most recent reports from England say the Portuguese international will sign a new contract with the reigning European champions once it becomes clear to him that a move to Catalonia is not feasible this summer, but he has not put pen to paper yet to give Barça just a little more time.

MD also reports the Blaugrana are set to announce a €60 million agreement with a German investment fund for the sale of 16% of Barça Studios, one of the “economic levers” approved by club members last year.

That cash injection will allow Barça to register their new signings and the contract extensions before Sunday’s La Liga opener, which will allow them to use the funds from the sales of Franck Kessie and Ousmane Dembélé to make one final offensive for Bernardo.

Barça’s initial offer of a one-year loan and a €60 million mandatory buy clause was rejected by City, but the Catalans still plan to make one last bid. If they’re once again rejected, this saga will finally be over.

But until Bernardo’s extension with City is announced, expect Barça to keep trying.