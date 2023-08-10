Athletico Paranaense CEO says there’s “no chance” Vitor Roque will join Barcelona this summer

Following Athletico Paraense’s early exit from the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday night, there was renewed hope for Barcelona to bring new signing Vitor Roque to the club this summer, but the club has been sent a very strong message about the Brazilian’s immediate future.

Athletico CEO Alexandre Mattos spoke to Fabrizio Romano and shut the door on any possibility of an early exit for the team’s top scorer and best player, with the Brazilian club fully counting on Vitor Roque for the final 20 games of their league campaign as they will fight to qualify for next season’s Libertadores.

EXCL — Athl. Paranaense CEO Mattos: “There’s no chance for Vitor Roque to leave and join Barça in August”.



“He will leave in January, that was the pact with Barça and it will be respected”.



Barça officially announced the 18-year-old striker’s signing last month and made it clear in their statement that he would not join until 2024, but reports on Wednesday claimed the Catalans had sent agents to Brazil to negotiate Vitor’s early release with the club known as Furacão.

But Mattos’ message is pretty strong and clear, and it looks as though fans will indeed have to wait until next January to see the Tigrinho in a Barça shirt.