Ez Abde informs Barcelona he wants to stay this summer

Ez Abde has informed Barcelona his decision to stay at the club and reject the several offers on the table to leave before the end of the summer transfer window, according to Diario SPORT.

The Morocco international was pondering his future and wanted assurances that he would have real minutes under Xavi Hernández this season instead of going out on loan again in search of regular football. Real Betis made a formal offer the winger and several other European clubs approached Barça to express their interest, and for a while it seemed as though Abde would end up leaving.

But after an excellent preseason which ended with a goal in the Joan Gamper Trophy, the imminent departure of Ousmane Dembélé and the uncertain future of Ansu Fati, Abde sees a real opportunity now to break into the first team and play on either wing on a regular basis.

The 21-year-old could re-evaluate his future in January if he isn’t given enough playing time until then, but for now Abde will bet on himself, trust his coach will provide him with enough chances, and look to realize his Barça dream.