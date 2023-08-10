Ousmane Dembélé completes medical tests ahead of PSG move

The Ousmane Dembélé soap opera is finally coming to an end as the most important step of the process of his departure from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain has been completed: the French forward has passed his medical tests and is set to be unveiled before the end of this week, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Done, sealed. Saga over pic.twitter.com/328DFKZVpb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2023

Dembélé activated his €50 million release clause more than a week ago but the deal was delayed as Barça began negotiations with PSG to get more than 50% of the amount, as Blaugrana sporting director Mateu Alemany confirmed after the Joan Gamper Trophy on Tuesday.

It seems as though those negotiations are finally entering their most advanced stage, and Dembélé can already be considered a PSG player. The announcement will come soon enough, and we’ll finally found out how much money Barça will get out of the deal.

