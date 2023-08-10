 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ousmane Dembélé completes medical tests ahead of PSG move

The deal is finally done

By Renato Gonçalves
AC Milan v FC Barcelona - Preseason Friendly Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Ousmane Dembélé soap opera is finally coming to an end as the most important step of the process of his departure from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain has been completed: the French forward has passed his medical tests and is set to be unveiled before the end of this week, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Dembélé activated his €50 million release clause more than a week ago but the deal was delayed as Barça began negotiations with PSG to get more than 50% of the amount, as Blaugrana sporting director Mateu Alemany confirmed after the Joan Gamper Trophy on Tuesday.

It seems as though those negotiations are finally entering their most advanced stage, and Dembélé can already be considered a PSG player. The announcement will come soon enough, and we’ll finally found out how much money Barça will get out of the deal.

I for one cannot wait to be able to no longer have to write about this.

