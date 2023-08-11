 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Franck Kessie sends beautiful farewell message to Barcelona

A classy touch by the Ivorian

By Renato Gonçalves
FC Barcelona v Viktoria Plzen: Group C - UEFA Champions League Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Franck Kessie has officially departed Barcelona and been announced as a new player for Saudi Arabia side Al-Ahli, but the Ivorian took time to send his now former club a beautiful goodbye message.

The Ivorian posted his league-winning goal in El Clásico last March, the highlight of his lone season at Camp Nou, on social media and wrote a wonderful and classy caption in both French and Spanish to describe his one year in Catalonia.

Here’s Kessie’s full message:

“This beautiful experience with FC Barcelona has come to an end. It has been a year filled with personal and team satisfaction. It has been an honor and a privilege to wear these colors, to win and to fight for you. I want to thank the club for a beautiful season, the entire coaching staff and the Blaugrana fans to whom I will always be united. We may go our separate ways now, but I will always root for you! VISCA EL BARÇA”

Beautifully said, Franck. Wishing you the very best in your new adventure, President!

