PSG send Barcelona ultimatum to finish Ousmane Dembélé sale in 24 hours

Surprise! There’s been yet another twist in the saga of Ousmane Dembélé’s departure from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain. Who saw this coming?!

The newest chapter of the soap opera comes from Fernando Polo of Mundo Deportivo, who reports PSG have sent Barça an ultimatum to finish the paperwork and complete the transfer in the next 24 hours or risk a full collapse of the deal, with the player then joining the Paris side on a free transfer next summer.

This would obviously be a horrible situation for Barça, who would lose the 25 million euros they are assured of getting in the deal and would have to handle a full year with a player who doesn’t want to be there.

Luis Enrique wants Dembélé in the lineup for PSG’s Ligue 1 opener on Saturday and the player has already passed his medical, but they need Barça to finish their part of the paperwork to make the transfer official with the French league.

PSG activated Dembélé’s €50 million release clause a full week ago but Barça have purposely delayed the completion of the deal to try and get more than just 50% of the amount, thanks to an insane clause added to the contract by Dembélé’s agent and agreed to by the Blaugrana. But the French club have officially lost patience, and the deal could be in jeopardy if Barça don’t accept their fate.

The plot doth thicken... And I still have to write about this. I need a drink.