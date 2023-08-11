Juan Foyth informs Villarreal he wants to join Barcelona this summer

It is no secret that Juan Foyth is Xavi Hernández’s number one target for the right-back position at Barcelona, and the player has now made his own intentions known. According to Gerard Romero, the Argentine full-back has formally informed Villarreal his desire to join the Catalans this summer.

ℹ INFORMA @JijantesFC



Juan Foyth le ha comunicado al Villareal que le gustaría irse al Barça.



El jugador ya ha dado su opinión, ahora falta la parte más importante: que los dos clubes se pongan de acuerdo. pic.twitter.com/JOIDYvyCEH — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) August 11, 2023

Villarreal have been adamant they will not negotiate a price for the 25-year-old and Barça must pay the full €54 million release clause in his contract in order to sign the player. But Foyth’s formal request can serve as a way to put pressure on the Yellow Submarine to accept a lower fee, giving the Blaugrana hope of possibly getting a deal done.

Now it is up to the two clubs to reignite talks and try to agree to a formula that will satisfy both parties, but this remains a very difficult deal considering Barça’s financial situation. The Catalsn have turned to Manchester City’s João Cancelo as their new top target, with Real Valladolid’s Iván Fresneda and Mallorca’s Pablo Maffeo also identified as alternatives.

It certainly sounds like the search for a right-back will dominate the final three weeks of Barça’s summer transfer window.