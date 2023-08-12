Barcelona reactivate talks with Manchester City for João Cancelo

The João Cancelo to Barcelona rumors had cooled off in the last few days as the Blaugrana focused on other matters such as the sales of Franck Kessie and Ousmane Dembélé as well as player registrations, but the Portuguese right-back is once again on the Blaugrana agenda.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that Barça have reactivated talks with both the player’s camp and his current club, Manchester City, to work out a deal to bring in Xavi Hernández’s top priority for the position.

Understand Barcelona have reactivated contacts for João Cancelo deal — with both Manchester City and his camp



Xavi considers Cancelo priority target and negotiations will continue in the next days.



Barça and Cancelo, deal ON. pic.twitter.com/ATwTtsHZhB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2023

Cancelo was left out of the squad for City’s first two official matches of the season as he is no longer part of Pep Guardiola’s plans, and Barça have always been the club expressing the most interest in the 29-year-old.

According to reports from Catalan media Cancelo has accepted to lower his salary to fit within Barça’s budget and the La Liga salary cap, and the only issue is convincing City with a good enough offer. Fabrizio Romano himself reported last week that Barça plan to use the funds from Dembélé’s sale to present an official proposal to the reigning European champions, and we’ll soon find out what the offer is now that the talks have restarted.

Names like Iván Fresneda, Juan Foyth and Pablo Maffeo have been rumored to be Barça’s alternatives at right-back in case they can’t get Cancelo, but it looks as though the Catalans will do everything in their power to bring in Xavi’s preferred target this summer.