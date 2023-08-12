OFFICIAL: Ousmane Dembélé leaves Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain

The saga is finally, definitely, absolutely, officially over: Barcelona have sold Ousmane Dembélé to Paris Saint-Germain for €50.4 million euros, the club announced on Saturday.

FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain reach agreement on transfer of Ousmane Dembélé for 50.4 million euros — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 12, 2023

There are no further details on the club’s official statement as to how much they’ve gotten from that €50.4 million, but it seems as though the Catalans have not been able to get more than the previously agreed 50% of Dembélé’s release clause. Barça delayed the completion of the deal for an entire week to try and negotiate getting a higher fee from PSG, but after an ultimatum from the French club that threatened a full collapse of the deal Barça had no choice but to accept their fate.

Dembélé leaves Barça after six years, having scored 40 goals and recorded 43 assists in 185 appearances in all competitions, an average of 31 games per season in a Barça career that will be remembered mostly for his injuries. Dembélé regained his best form under Xavi Hernández and there was huge optimism about him signing a new contract this summer, but PSG’s incredible history and the chance to play back home were the biggest factors in Dembélé’s decision to leave.

Just kidding. It’s about money.

Good luck, Ous!

UPDATE: Barcelona have released a new statement on Dembélé’s departure, and the Catalans are set to receive more money from the deal. More information here.