Barcelona release updated statement on Ousmane Dembélé departure, set to receive €35.4 million from Paris Saint-Germain

One final twist with a satisfying conclusion for the club

By Renato Gonçalves
SOCCER: JUL 29 Champions Tour - Real Madrid vs Barcelona Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There was always going to be one final twist in the saga of Ousmane Dembélé’s departure from Barcelona, who have released a new statement on the details of the forward’s exit to Paris Saint-Germain.

Here is the full statement from the club:

FC Barcelona and the player Ousmane Dembélé have severed ties by virtue of the unilateral exercise by the player of a right included in his employment contract. The club, in strict compliance with the agreement, has not negotiated or agreed with third parties the terms of this severance.”

Source: FC Barcelona

Barça’s original statement mentioned a sale worth €50.4 million, and perhaps after some advice from the legal team the Blaugrana have updated the terms and now mention a “unilateral termination of the contract by the player”. In essence this means Dembélé activated the private release clause in his deal, instead of Barça negotiating a transfer fee with PSG.

But the most important piece of information comes from multiple reports by Catalan media: Barça will receive a total of €35.4 million for Dembélé, which comes after a direct negotiation between Barça and the player’s camp. The contract stated that the two sides would share 50% of Dembélé’s €50 million release clause, but the two sides worked out a deal that allows Barça to get an extra €10.4 million that will be crucial for their remaining summer business.

So now we can truly say that the soap opera is over. Dembélé is no longer a Barça player and the Blaugrana will get more than just €25 million. A satisfying conclusion for both sides, and we can all finally move on.

