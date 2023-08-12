Ousmane Dembélé bids farewell to Barcelona on social media

The Ousmane Dembélé saga is finally over, with the French forward officially announced as a Paris Saint-Germain player after agreeing to terminate his contract with Barcelona, who will reportedly receive €35.4 million for his departure.

Dembélé leaves Barça after six years of service, 185 appearances, 40 goals and 43 assists, and six titles as a Blaugrana. He will be mostly remembered by injuries and a messy exit process, but his time under Xavi Hernández was highly productive and offered plenty of glimpses of his remarkable talent.

And the player took to social media to bid farewell to the club:

“As most of you know, I have decided to begin a new challenge. But I did not want to leave before thanking everyone at Barcelona that supported me all these years: teammates, coaches, club staff and directors. I’ve grown as a footballer and as a person and it has been a pride and an honor to wear the Blaugrana shirt. Without a doubt, I leave with memories that will always be in my heart.”

Good luck in Paris, Ous!