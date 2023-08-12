Barcelona, Manchester City very close to deal for João Cancelo

Xavi Hernández is set to get his number one target for the right-back position at Barcelona as the Catalan club is very close to full agreement with Manchester City for João Cancelo, according to the always reliable Matteo Moretto of Relevo.

The two clubs are advancing to the final details of a one-year loan deal with a buy option for next summer, and an official announcement is expected for the next few days. Cancelo was Barça’s top target for the full-back spot, and the sale of Franck Kessie and Ousmane Dembélé provided enough funds and salary cap space to go after the Portugal international.

City were initially reluctant to accept a loan offer and wanted a permanent transfer but there is a rush from both sides to move Cancelo away due to his broken relationship with Pep Guardiola, and Barça got the deal they’ve always wanted to avoid spending more money this summer and waiting for a more favorable financial situation in the next 12 months.

Barring any unexpected changes, Barça get a huge talent upgrade at a position of need and Cancelo gives Xavi plenty of tactical flexibility with his ability to play in both full-back positions and to function on the wings or in inverted roles.

