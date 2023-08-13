Neymar in advanced talks with Al Hilal; Barcelona could turn to João Félix

The possibility of Neymar’s return to Barcelona never felt so real as it did this week once his exit from Paris Saint-Germain became a reality and there were plenty of reports from trusted sources about the Brazilian’s desire of a comeback, his willingness to lower his salary and Barça’s mutual interest.

But as it often happens in football, money talks and things have quickly taken a turn for the worse — or the better, depending on what you thought about Neymar’s return.

In the late hours of Saturday, Fabrizio Romano came out with a blockbuster report of a “huge bid” from Saudi Arabia side Al-Hilal for Neymar, who was “tempted” by the offer and was seriously considering a move away from Europe — and Barça.

Romano followed up on his initial news, reporting that talks are now at an advanced stage, and Barça are already prepared to go in a different direction if and when Neymar’s move to Saudi Arabia is official.

More after exclusive news. Neymar Jr and Al Hilal are in advanced talks with official documents already sent player side to be checked, up to Neymar but deal is now underway.



…and Barcelona could try to re-activate João Félix deal in the next weeks if Ney doesn’t join. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2023

According to Fabrizio, João Félix would once again return to the agenda for the Blaugrana, who were initially not interested despite a public statement by the Atlético Madrid forward about his dream of playing for Barça.

But the departure of Ousmane Dembélé and the likely refusal from Neymar would open the door for a potential deal for Félix, though the negotiations with Atlético would not be easy and Barça boss Xavi Hernández has serious reservations about his fit with the squad.

This has already been a wild transfer window for Barça, and there are still three weeks left. What’s next?