Optimism growing at Barcelona over João Cancelo arrival

Barcelona reactivated contacts with Manchester City over the weekend to work out a deal for Portuguese full-back João Cancelo, and reports on Saturday said the two clubs were already close to an agreement that would result in the arrival of Xavi Hernández’s top right-back target.

Now we have further confirmation that Cancelo’s arrival is a matter of time, with multiple reports from Catalan media about a growing optimism within the Barça camp that the deal will be completed in the next couple of days.

Fernando Polo of Mundo Deportivo reports that the coaching staff and the dressing room have been getting positive messages from Cancelo’s agent Jorge Mendes, and that Barça continue to push for a season-long loan deal with an option to buy.

Optimismo en el staff técnico y en la plantilla con Cancelo. Los mensajes que llegan al vestuario de la parte de Mendes apuntan a que el tema está encarrilado. En el Barça priorizan una cesión con opción de compra asequible. Joao debe adaptar su salario o que pague parte el City. — Fernando Polo (@ffpolo) August 13, 2023

The main issue right now is Cancelo’s salary, and Barça are looking at two ways to accomodate the player’s wages to their current structure and La Liga’s salary cap: either Cancelo will accept to lower his salary, something the player is reportedly open to doing, or Barça will convince Man City to pay part of João’s wages during the duration of his loan, which seems like the most difficult of the two options.

Once they resolve the salary issue, the deal should move quickly to its completion and an announcement will come shortly. But it does seem like a matter of when, not if, João Cancelo will be a Blaugrana.