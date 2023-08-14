Barcelona to offer Ansu Fati for Atlético Madrid’s João Félix?

With three weeks remaining in the summer transfer window, Barcelona are still looking to a sign two players: a right-back and an attacking midfielder. They are already close to a deal with Manchester City for João Cancelo to solve the right-back issue, so they are now moving on to the attacking midfielder.

And a blockbuster deal could be in the works to land that player: according to a new report from Helena Condis of Radio COPE, who is usually pretty reliable with her information on Barça, the Blaugrana have informed Atlético Madrid they plan to offer Ansu Fati for João Félix before the end of the transfer window.

João Félix famously offered himself to Barça last month in an exclusive interview with Fabrizio Romano, but the Catalans did not show a strong interest in the player at the time. The main target was Bernardo Silva but the City midfielder is set to sign a new deal with the reigning European champions, and the rumors of a possible Neymar return have already died with the Brazilian set to join Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

Fabrizio Romano then reported on Saturday that Barça “could turn to João Félix” if they couldn’t sign Neymar, and this new report adds even more credibility to Romano’s information.

Atlético are desperate to get rid of Félix as his comments have destroyed his chances of staying with the Colchoneros, and the two clubs have a history of making big deals in recent years: Barça signed Antoine Griezmann from Atlético and then sold him back to the club from the capital, who have also signed Luis Suárez and Memphis Depay from Barça.

It’s unclear at this point whether Atlético would be interested in Ansu Fati and if Ansu himself would accept a move to the Wanda Metropolitano, but this now undoubtedly becomes the biggest story of Barça’s transfer window.

What do you think of a potential Ansu-Félix swap, Barça fans?