Barcelona agree personal terms with João Cancelo, submit formal bid to Manchester City

Barcelona continue the process of trying to wrap up the signing of Manchester City right-back João Cancelo, and an important step has been taken on Monday.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Barça have sent a formal bid to the reigning European champions for the Portugal international on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy, and that the next days will be “crucial” in reaching an agreement for the 29-year-old.

Understand Barcelona are set to submit formal bid for João Cancelo! Loan with option to buy clause, on the table with Man City #FCB



Crucial days to make it happen after personal terms agreed.



Barça will use part of Dembélé money for Cancelo, as revealed one week ago. pic.twitter.com/WKqd6s6U5E — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2023

But the most important piece of information is that Barça have agreed personal terms, which means the issue of Cancelo’s salary has already been resolved. João would have to lower his wages to fit within Barça’s financial structure and La Liga’s salary cap, and one would assume he has agreed to do so if the two sides already have an agreement.

Now it is up to City to accept the offer, and while they would like a permanent transfer they know Cancelo’s preference is a move to Barça and that Pep Guardiola wants a resolution as soon as possible due to his broken relationship with the players.

It seems like this deal is indeed just a matter of time.