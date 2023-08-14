OFFICIAL: Barcelona left-back Àlex Valle joins Levante on loan

Barcelona confirmed on Monday that 19-year-old left-back Àlex Valle will join Second Division side Levante on a season-long loan deal, with no options to buy to ensure the full-back will return to the club next year.

Valle, one of the top prospects in Barça’s academy, had a very productive year last season on loan at FC Andorra and was involved in the entire preseason with Barça’s first team this summer, and was part of the squad presented to the fans at the Joan Gamper Trophy last week.

Barça manager Xavi Hernández is a big fan of the young man and already sees Valle as Alejandro Balde’s backup next season, and wants the youngster to get regular football and valuable experience with one of the favorites for promotion in the Second Division this season so he can be ready to contribute right away when he comes back next summer.

Good luck at Levante, Àlex!