Manchester City to demand €60 million obligation clause as Barcelona step up talks for João Cancelo

Barcelona and Machester City continue their negotiations for the season-long loan of right-back João Cancelo, but the reigning European champions will not make it easy for the Blaugrana.

A new report from ESPN says the two sides will step up talks this week as Barça hope to close a deal as soon as possible, and while City are willing to accept a loan deal this season they want to make sure they get a massive return for the Portugal international next summer, as they’re set to demand a €60 million obligation clause to be inserted into the agreement.

City inserted an €80 million buy option when they loaned Cancelo to Bayern Munich last January, but the German champions decided not to activate the clause. City understand it will be hard to get rid of Cancelo and are already willing to lower the price, but it seems as though €60 million will be the minimum amount acceptable for the Citizens.

Barça are instead looking for an option to buy for around half of that amount, according to other reports from over the weekend. With personal terms having already been agreed between Barça and Cancelo, it’s up to the two clubs to figure out what the final clause will be, but there is mutual interest between Barça and City to get a deal done this week.