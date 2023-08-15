Barcelona’s Clément Lenglet does not want to go to Al Nassr

Clément Lenglet has thrown a spanner in the works from FC Barcelona’s point of view, as he is not convinced by the prospect of leaving the top five leagues and joining the Saudi Arabian league, per the latest rumors.

Other European players such as Marcelo Brozović, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Sadio Mané have made the move to Al Nassr, but it seems the 28-year-old French defender isn’t too keen on following in their footsteps.

Barcelona want to move Lenglet - and his big contract - on as they don’t see any future for him at the Catalan club.

Tottenham Hotspur was supposed to keep him after taking him on loan last year, but they have balked at Barcelona’s asking price. The Saudis had offered 10 million plus 5 million in add-ons, but the English club won’t match that.

Barcelona want to transfer Lenglet out to continue making moves in the market.