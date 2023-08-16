Ansu Fati still wants to stay at Barcelona and win over Xavi

Ansu Fati still wants to realize his Barcelona dream. Even though he is very clearly not at the top of Xavi Hernández’s pecking order and the club is willing to sell him if a good enough offer arrives, the 20-year-old forward is determined to stay and force his way into the coach’s plans as a regular starter.

That’s according to a new report from Mundo Deportivo, which says Ansu met with his inner circle this week and made it clear he will not listen to any offers from other clubs and will only reconsider his position in January if it becomes clear that he won’t get chances from Xavi. But Fati is betting on his talent and how quickly things can change in football, and trusts he has what it takes to win over Xavi and earn a regular spot in the team.

Ansu has also communicated his wish to his agent, Jorge Mendes, who is expecting at least one big offer to arrive from the Premier League in the final two weeks of the transfer window. Barça will listen to offers above 50 million euros according to other reports, but the player’s desire is always the deciding factor in these situations.

Barça had a €100 million offer from Manchester United for Frenkie De Jong on the table last season but the Dutchman simply refused to leave, had a fantastic season and is now a club captain. Ansu hopes he can have the same fate, and prove his determination to stay will be the best possible outcome for all parties involved.